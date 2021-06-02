Brett Young Announces 'The Weekends Tour' With Maddie & Tae, Filmore

Country singer Brett Young has announced "The Weekends Tour" which will also feature Maddie & Tae and Filmore.

"The Weekends Tour" will kick off with two nights in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 11-12. The 33-city trek will wrap up on December 3 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti will also perform on certain shows.

"Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won't ever take for granted," Young said in a press release.

"It's emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS!" he added. "I can't wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we've been working on."

Tickets for Young's "The Weekends Tour" go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 am local time.

Young will also release his latest project, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, on Friday, June 4. The eight-track release features his recent single "Lady" and his current single "Not Yet," among other songs.

Brett Young, The Weekends Tour Dates:

Sept. 11-12 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas **

Sept. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point

Sept. 23 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater ***

Sept. 24 -- Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sept. 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 1 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 2 -- San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Avila Beach Resort

Oct. 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 7 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union **

Oct. 8 -- Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort **

Oct. 9 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino Resort Spa **

Oct. 10 -- Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater (formerly Rabobank Theater) **

Oct. 13-14 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium **

Oct. 16 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre **

Oct. 18 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Centre **

Oct. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 29 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Oct. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex ***

Nov. 4 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 5 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Nov. 6 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theater

Nov. 11 -- Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 12 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort

Nov. 18 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium **

Nov. 19 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 -- Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Dec. 3 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion **

** Matt Ferranti support

*** Ryan Hurd and Filmore support

