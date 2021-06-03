logo
Teva Says Clinical Programs Reinforce The Potential AJOVY Can Have For Patients Living With Migraine

Published:

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced new data from clinical and real-world analyses examining the efficacy of AJOVY or fremanezumab-vfrm for the treatment of migraine. It will be presented at the American Headache Society (AHS) annual meeting, taking place virtually on June 3-6.

AJOVY data presentations span 11 posters and include a 12-month extension study from the HALO clinical program, which examines the long-term response of episodic migraine (EM) and chronic migraine (CM) patients treated with AJOVY.

The company noted that forty percent of migraine patients could benefit from preventive therapies, however only about 13 percent of these patients are currently on preventive treatment. It's important for patients and the healthcare community to know their treatment options in managing their disease. It is pleased to see the data presented at AHS is examining subgroups of patients who may experience fewer migraine days with AJOVY.

The company noted that the analyses and extension studies of landmark HALO and FOCUS clinical programs, evaluating AJOVY over the course of 15 months and the efficacy in patients who've failed prior treatments, reinforce the potential AJOVY can have for patients living with migraine.

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved in the US for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults that offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.

Both quarterly and monthly doses of fremanezumab exhibited clinically meaningful response in episodic migraine and chronic migraine, based on the reduction from baseline in MMD, the duration of this response, and the proportion of participants with response over up to 15 months.

The real-world study demonstrated a statistically significant decrease in anti-depressant prescription use for patients with comorbid depression and in anxiolytic prescription use for patients with comorbid anxiety. Among patients with comorbid HTN, no increases were observed in mean SBP and DBP levels with AJOVY treatment.

