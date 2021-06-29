Todd Rundgren Announces 'The Individualist, A True Star' Tour Dates

Todd Rundgren has announced plans to embark on "The Individualist, a True Star Tour."

The 29-date trek kicks off on October 1 at Big Night Live in Boston and includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles before wrapping up in San Francisco at the Fillmore on November 17.

Rundgren will perform a full side of his 1973 classic A Wizard, a True Star, plus other hits from his catalog.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.

Todd Rundgren the Individualist, a True Star Tour Dates:

October 1 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live (^^)

October 2 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live (&&)

October 4 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse (^^)

October 5 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse (&&)

October 7 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (^^)

October 8 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (&&)

October 9 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (##)

October 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (^^)

October 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (&&)

October 14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount (##)

October 17 - Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround (^^)

October 18 - Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround (&&)

October 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle (##)

October 23 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore (##)

October 24 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre (^^)

October 25 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre (&&)

October 29 - Canton, OH @ Canton Palace (##)

October 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (##)

November 1 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (^^)

November 2 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (&&)

November 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live (##)

November 6 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park (^^)

November 7 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park (&&)

November 10 - Denver, CO @ Paramount (##)

November 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (^^)

November 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (&&)

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (##)

November 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (^^)

November 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (&&)

^^ performing Side 1 from A Wizard, a True Star plus other hits

&& performing Side 2 from A Wizard, a True Star plus other hits

## performing a full side (varies) from A Wizard, a True Star plus other hits

