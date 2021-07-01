Children's Nightgowns, Robes Sold Exclusively On Amazon Recalled

Children's variety of nightgowns and robes sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled due to violation of federal flammability standard, posing a risk of burn injuries to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 8,000 units of nightgowns manufactured by China's Auranso Official; about 4,900 units of nightgowns manufactured by China's Booph; and about 950 units of children's robes manufactured by SIORO, of Wuhan, China.

Auranso Official's recall involves seven styles of short or long-sleeved nightgowns. They have pink heart, white heart or striped strawberry prints on them and were sold in white and pink. The heart print nightgowns are made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex, and the striped strawberry print nightgowns are made of 100 percent cotton. These nightgowns were sold online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $11 and $19.

Further, Booph's recall involves 10 styles of 100 percent cotton children's nightgowns. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns have fruit prints and were sold in white, blue, purple and two shades of pink colors. They were sold online at www.Amazon.com from March 2021 through June 2021 for between $9 and $16.

SIORO's recall involves children's 100 percent cotton robes, sold in sizes S, M, and L in eight colors, such as brown, dark gray, green, light blue, teal, navy, plum and white. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. The robes were sold online at www.Amazon.com from December 2020 through April 2021 for between $24 and $29.

According to the agency, the affected nightgowns and robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear. This could give burn injuries to children.

However, the companies have not received any reports of injuries related to the recalled products.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled garments and contact the respective manufacturers for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

In similar recalls, RH in April called back about 55,700 units of Animal, Heathered Plush and Luxe Sherpa children's bath wraps as they failed to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear.

Retail major Target Corp. in April recalled about 44,350 units of Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers, citing choking risks to children.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News