ZZ Top Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

ZZ Top have announced an extensive North American Tour spread across 2021 and 2022.

The rock band will kick off their return to the road with a show in Manchester, Iowa, on July 16. The tour is titled "A Celebration of ZZ Top."

"To say we're looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century," ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard said, referring to their forced hiatus due to the pandemic after performing their last concert in February 2020.

"ZZ is coming on strong. Let's get it," added the band's singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons.

Tour Dates:

2021

July 16 - Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair

July 17 - Mt Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Waterfront Park

July 21 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

July 23 - New Lenox, Ill. @ Village Commons

July 24 - Goshen, Ind. @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair

July 25 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

July 28 - Simpsonville, S.S. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 30 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 31 - Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures

Aug. 1 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 3 - Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Paris Coliseum

Aug. 6 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 - Washington, Mo. @ Washington Town and Country Fair

Aug. 8 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 12 - Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center

Aug. 14 - Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino

Aug. 15 - Grande Ronde, Ore. @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 17 - Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Maryville, Wash. @ Tulalip Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Lewiston, Idaho @ Clearwater River Casino

Aug. 21 - Missoula, Mt. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 14 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sept. 15 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Sept. 17 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cover at Harrah's Casino

Sept. 18 - Pryor, Okla. @ Born and Raised Festival

Sept. 19 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 21 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 22 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Sept. 23 - Frederick, Md. @ Frederick Fairgrounds

Sept. 25 - Watertown, N.Y. @ Watertown Fairgrounds

Sept. 26 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 28 - N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sept. 30 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Oct. 1 - Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Oct. 2 - Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

Oct. 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 8 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 10 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Nov. 6 - Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater

Nov. 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock International

Nov. 13 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 14 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Nov. 16 - Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 - Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov. 20 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Cape Fear Community College

Nov. 21- Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov. 23 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Nov. 27 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Nov. 28 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Dec. 3 - Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel

Dec. 4 - Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 5 - Wichita Falls, Texas @ Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 7 - Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Coliseum

Dec. 11 - El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Dec. 12 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

2022

April 23 - Abbotsford, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

April 24 - Penticton, Canada @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 26 - Kamloops, Canada @ Sandman Centre

April 27 - Lethbridge, Canada @ ENMAX Centre

April 29 - Saskatoon, Canada @ SaskTel Center

April 30 - Enoch, Canada @ River Cree Resort & Casino

May 3 - Brandon, Canada @ Keystone Centre

May 4 - Niagara Falls, Canada @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 8 - Laval, Canada @ Place Bell

May 10 - Halifax, Canada @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre

May 13 - St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre

May 14 - St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre

