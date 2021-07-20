Arsenal F.C. Joins Blockchain Platform Socios.com To Launch Fan Token

English Premier League club Arsenal F.C. has joined the blockchain platform Socios.com to launch their Official Fan Token ($AFC) to create a more engaging fan experience for their global fanbase. $AFC Fan Token holders will have the chance to influence the club in a series of interactive polls across a variety of decisions every season.

Arsenal F.C. has inked a deal to this effect with Socios.com, which is powered by Malta-based esports voting platform ChiliZ. Socios.com will become a digital meeting place for Arsenal supporters across the world, allowing them to become part of a vibrant digital community.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain to provide the world's leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases.

The $AFC Fan Token will launch soon, with all existing and new My Arsenal Rewards Members having the option to receive a free $AFC Fan Token for a limited time. Fans can join My Arsenal Rewards by visiting arsenal.com/membership.

$AFC Fan Tokens will enable fans to access once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rewards, enjoy exclusive content, games, competitions, chat and to connect with a global community of supporters.

The fan token will go on sale in a Fan Token Offering (FTO) on Socios.com and Chiliz.net, the world's first tokenized sports exchange. The fans can purchase the token directly through their mobile phone via the Socios.com fan engagement app.

The $AFC Fan Token will be tradeable against the Socios.com platform's native token, ChiliZ ($CHZ), with the fans needed to purchase ChiliZ tokens to exchange into Fan Tokens through a process known as a FTO.

The $AFC Fan Tokens can be used by Arsenal fans to access to voting rights in polls, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rewards, enjoy exclusive content and promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions on Socios.com.

Arsenal F.C. has become the 41st major sporting organisation to join Socios.com's elite global network.

Some of the other teams on the platform include Spain's La Liga soccer clubs Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona as well as European league clubs, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Juventus and AS Roma as well as UK's West Ham United and Argentina's Club Atlético Independiente.

Fan Tokens for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AS Roma and Galatasaray have already been listed on world-leading crypto exchanges, including Binance. Fan Tokens have generated $150 million for clubs and partners in 2021 alone and look set to become a powerful new revenue stream for the sports industry.

The Fan Token will help expand the teams' global fan engagement strategy and their global audience by bringing fans closer to the team. Meanwhile, Socios is expected to benefit from a wide range of marketing rights including in-stadium, TV and digital exposure.

