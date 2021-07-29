Will Micro Investors Flock To Robinhood On Its Nasdaq Debut Today?

"HOOD", the ticker symbol assigned to Robinhood Markets, Inc, will officially start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market from Thursday, July 29. The much-awaited IPO from a that is on a mission to democratize finance for all has generated frenzy not seen since long. The company is offering about 55 million shares at a price of $38 per share.



Be it by investing with no account minimums, or by buying and selling crypto or by learning about investing through easy-to-understand educational content, Robinhood, an online brokerage firm is seeking to build the most trusted and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.



This IPO seeks to fund the needs of such a business, for purposes ranging from working capital, capital expenditures, anticipated tax obligations related to the settlement of RSUs, general corporate purposes including increasing its hiring efforts to expand its employee base, expanding its customer support operations and satisfying its general capital needs.



So, what's the big deal? Markets have always been the preferred recourse to businesses worldwide and this is no exception. What makes this one of the most highly anticipated offerings of the season? The stock brokerage's business model as well as the IPO have attempted to revisit traditions and pioneer new approaches to trading and investing.



The stock trading app is believed to have lured many a young investor to the world of finance. The no-fee and no- minimum balance model did serve as a gateway to herald a hitherto un-serviced class of micro investors to the .



The online brokerage also reserved a portion of the IPO for its clients, an unprecedented step as usually institutional investors and company insiders get this honor.



The Silicon Valley startup recently democratized the roadshow process and invited everyone to take part in an activity that's typically been reserved for institutional investors and financial insiders.



But the moot question is whether the micro investors who flocked to download the app will converge to buy HOOD too? Will the millennials' pathway to their favourite investment avenue be their preferred investment destination too? Will investors shrug off Robinhood or continue to patronize it like never before? The countdown has begun, we will soon know.

