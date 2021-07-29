logo
EMCOR Turns To Profit In Q2, Beats Estimates; Raises Guidance In Line With View

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), dealing in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, building services etc. on Thursday reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 that showed the company turnaround to profit, from loss last year. The profit was influenced by absence of a large impairment charge recorded last year.

The results for the quarter surpassed the Street's expectations on earnings and revenue. Buoyed by the performance the company also increased the 2021 guidance for both revenue and earnings.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income was $97.4 million, or $1.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $83.7 million, or $1.52 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Excluding items earnings were $97.4 million, or $1.78 per share compared to $79.2 million, or $1.44 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 6 analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.58 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.4 billion, a 21 percent growth from $ 2.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. On average, 6 analysts were expecting the company to report revenues of $2.25 billion.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was reported at $133.4 million, or 5.5 percent of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $122.6 million, or 6.1percent of revenues, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding pre-tax impairment charges of $232.8 million in the prior year period, adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $110.1 million, or 5.5 percent of revenues.

Based on year-to-date performance and assuming a gradual improvement of current market conditions as the year progresses, the company raised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to approximately $9.5 billion, an increase from the prior guidance range of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report revenues of $9.39 billion in 2021.

The Company has also increased the expected full-year 2021 earnings per share to the range of $6.65 to $7.05, an increase from the prior guidance range of $6.35 to $6.75. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $6.7 in 2021.

EME is currently trading at $119.14, down $4.06 or 3.30 percent from the previous close.

