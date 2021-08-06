London Stock Exchange Group H1 Adj. Pretax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) said the Group has delivered a good financial performance in the first half of the year, reflecting revenue growth across all divisions driving 4.6% growth in total income. LSEG said the Group is executing on a detailed integration and transformation plan to create a simplified and scalable , and it is ahead of plan. Also, the Group is confident in meeting its financial targets.

David Schwimmer, CEO said: "We are executing well on our integration plans to deliver the strategic and financial benefits of the Refinitiv transaction."

On a statutory underlying basis, first-half adjusted profit before tax increased to 1.08 billion pounds from 435 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 145.2 pence compared to 88.2 pence. Pretax profit was 510 million pounds compared to 262 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 34.1 pence compared to 44.6 pence. The Group noted that its statutory underlying figures for first half 2021 incorporate figures from Refinitiv for February to June 2021.

On a pro-forma underlying basis, adjusted profit before tax was 1.17 billion pounds, up 11.2% from prior year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 146.1 pence compared to 123.2 pence. Pro-forma underlying assumes that the acquisition of Refinitiv took place on 1 January 2021 for the current fiscal year and 1 January 2020 for the prior year comparator figure.

On a statutory underlying basis, revenue increased to 2.99 billion pounds from 877 million pounds, last year. Total income including recoveries was 3.11 billion pounds compared to 1.03 billion pounds, last year. Total income excluding recoveries increased to 2.96 billion pounds from 1.03 billion pounds.

On a pro-forma underlying basis, total income excluding recoveries was 3.36 billion pounds, down 1.9% from last year.

The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 25.0 pence per share, an increase of 7%. The interim dividend will be paid on 21 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 20 August 2021.

