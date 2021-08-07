Zac Brown Band Share Two New Songs 'Stubborn Pride' & 'Paradise Lost On Me'

Zac Brown Band recently shared two new songs, "Stubborn Pride" and "Paradise Lost on Me."

"My stubborn pride / Laid on the floor / Burned every bridge / I knew before / You pulled me from the fire / So I won't face the flames alone / And gave this gypsy heart / The only home it's ever known," frontman Zac Brown sings in the soulful melody of "Stubborn Pride."

"'Stubborn Pride' means a lot to me. I love the poetry of the verses in this one. Sometimes it takes people a long time to get everything right. But with your stubborn pride, it's hard to admit that you messed up a little bit and that you need a change. I tell people that are having a hard time that it's never too late to get it right," Brown shared in a press release.

"Stubborn Pride" was written by Brown, Ben Simonetti and Marcus King, while "Paradise Lost on Me" was penned by Brown, Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton and Wyatt Beasley Durrette III.

Brown also noted that "Paradise" is "the happiest sad song we have ever done."

"I love the second verse: 'Without you, it's just waves trashing kids' castles, and it's the salt in the wound all over again.' The guy found love there at this spot and never found anything like it again, so he comes back to that place again to be close to where it happened. In the song, we never give away what happened to her, but you know it was something he could never actually get over. You have to write your own story," he continued.

The band recently kicked off The Comeback Tour on Thursday, August 5 in New Jersey, with the trek continuing through October, when they wrap up the tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 17.





For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News