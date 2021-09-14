The Kid LAROi Announces World Tour In 2022

Australian rapper The Kid LAROi has announced dates for his upcoming debut headlining world tour.
A 25-date North American trek is scheduled to kick off on January 29, 2022 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and conclude on March 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. The North American dates will be followed by shows in Europe and Australia/New Zealand.
"I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all," LAROi said in a statement. "It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming."
LAROi will perform songs from all three chapters of his F**k Love project on the tour. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates North America:
Jan. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Feb. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Feb. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Feb. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Feb. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Feb. 8 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Feb. 10 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Feb. 11 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Feb. 12 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Feb. 15 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb. 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
Feb. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 21 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Feb. 23 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Feb. 24 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Feb. 27 - New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
March 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
March 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 4 - Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
March 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors
March 6 - Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
March 8 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
March 9 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
March 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Europe/UK Dates:
March 28 -Copenhagen @ VEGA Main Hall
March 31 - Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
Apr. 2 - Stockholm @ Fryshuset
Apr. 4 - Berlin @ Columbiahalle
Apr. 5 - Offenbach @ Stadthalle
Apr. 6 - Munich @ Muffathalle
Apr. 8 - Milan @ Fabrique
Apr. 10 - Zurich @ X-Tra
Apr. 11 - Cologne @ E-Werk
Apr. 13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette @ Rockhal Mainhall
Apr. 14 - Paris @ Elysee Montmartre
Apr. 16 - Amsterdam @ Melkweg Max
Apr. 17 - Tilburg @ Poppodium 013
Apr. 18 - Brussels @ La Madeleine
Apr. 20 - Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
Apr. 22 - London @ O2 Academy Brixton
Apr. 23 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy
Apr. 27 - Glasgow @ Academy
Apr. 28 - Dublin @ Olympia
Australia /NZ:
May 26 - Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena
May 30 - Perth - RAC Arena
June 1 - Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre
June 3 - Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena
June 6 - Brisbane @ Riverstage
June 10 - Wellington @ TSB Arena
June 11 - Auckland @ Spark Arena
