The Kid LAROi Announces World Tour In 2022

Australian rapper The Kid LAROi has announced dates for his upcoming debut headlining world tour.

A 25-date North American trek is scheduled to kick off on January 29, 2022 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and conclude on March 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. The North American dates will be followed by shows in Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

"I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all," LAROi said in a statement. "It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming."

LAROi will perform songs from all three chapters of his F**k Love project on the tour. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates North America:

Jan. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Feb. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Feb. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Feb. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Feb. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb. 8 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Feb. 10 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Feb. 11 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Feb. 12 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Feb. 15 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb. 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

Feb. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 21 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 23 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Feb. 24 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Feb. 27 - New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

March 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 4 - Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

March 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors

March 6 - Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

March 8 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

March 9 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

March 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Europe/UK Dates:

March 28 -Copenhagen @ VEGA Main Hall

March 31 - Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

Apr. 2 - Stockholm @ Fryshuset

Apr. 4 - Berlin @ Columbiahalle

Apr. 5 - Offenbach @ Stadthalle

Apr. 6 - Munich @ Muffathalle

Apr. 8 - Milan @ Fabrique

Apr. 10 - Zurich @ X-Tra

Apr. 11 - Cologne @ E-Werk

Apr. 13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette @ Rockhal Mainhall

Apr. 14 - Paris @ Elysee Montmartre

Apr. 16 - Amsterdam @ Melkweg Max

Apr. 17 - Tilburg @ Poppodium 013

Apr. 18 - Brussels @ La Madeleine

Apr. 20 - Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse

Apr. 22 - London @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr. 23 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy

Apr. 27 - Glasgow @ Academy

Apr. 28 - Dublin @ Olympia

Australia /NZ:

May 26 - Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena

May 30 - Perth - RAC Arena

June 1 - Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre

June 3 - Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

June 6 - Brisbane @ Riverstage

June 10 - Wellington @ TSB Arena

June 11 - Auckland @ Spark Arena

(Photo: Steve Cannon)

