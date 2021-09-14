Apple Unveils Next-Gen IPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled four new iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The tech giant also announced a new iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7.

The latest gen iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is powered by a faster A15 Bionic chip, and sports three all-new cameras. The display features a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can go as bright as 1,000 nits. The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Both will be available to order on Friday, September 17, with shipping on Saturday, September 24th. The phones will be available in four colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

The Super Retina XDR displays on both models support variable refresh rates of between 10Hz and 120Hz, and the screen size are same as its predecessors at 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

According to Apple, the biggest improvement in the phone is its pro camera system with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. The wide camera offers better low-light photography, while the ultrawide sees improvements due to its wider aperture. The phones' telephoto camera can now zoom up to 3x, enabling 6x optical zoom across the three cameras. All three cameras now have night mode, and there's a new macro mode for photographing subjects at just 2cm.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be able to film in up to 4K / 30fps in ProRes. The cinematic focus feature will be available on iPhone 13, 13 Pro and Pro Max.

"iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience."

Battery life has also been improved, with the 13 Pro lasting 1.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max lasting 2.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro Max. Storage options for the iPhone 13 Pro has also been increased, and now will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options.

Meanwhile, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, with pre-orders beginning Friday, September 17, and availability beginning Friday, September 24. The iPhone 13 will start at $799, while the iPhone 13 Mini will start at $699.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News