Apple Launches New IPad And IPad Mini

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled the latest, 9th generation of iPad along with a new iPad mini.

The new entry-level iPad features the powerful A13 Bionic chip and retains its all-day battery life. The new iPad is priced at just $329 and sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

The iPad runs on the latest iPadOS 15, and starts with 64GB twice the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available.

The new iPad is available to order beginning today on apple.com, and in stores beginning Friday, September 24. The new iPad will start at $329 for the 64GB version.

"iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we're excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Center Stage, and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value."

Apple also unveiled the all-new iPad Mini, which features a bigger display of 8.3-inch, up from its predecessor's 7.9-inch. The iPad Mini is powered by the brand new A15 Bionic chip, making it 80 percent faster than the previous generation.

Apple has added a new USB-C port for faster connectivity, and cellular models feature 5G capabilities. The new iPad mini is available to order beginning today, and will be in stores beginning Friday, September 24. iPad Mini pricing starts at $499.

"With its ultra-portable design and wide range of uses from everyday tasks to creative and enterprise applications, there's nothing else like iPad mini," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With a new all-screen Liquid Retina display, massive boost in performance, new advanced cameras on the front and back, Center Stage, USB-C, 5G, and support for Apple Pencil, the new iPad mini is a huge leap forward that can be held in the palm of your hand."

