Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature With Option For Bitcoin Tips

Twitter has rolled out the tipping feature called "Tips" for everyone around the globe using the microblogging site with more payment options to choose from, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This is a new way for people to receive and show support on Twitter with money. The feature is currently available on iOS and will be available on Android over the coming weeks.

In late May, the feature was rolled out for a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English, including creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits.

Twitter users can now add Tips to their profile and accept tips from their fans and wellwishers. Users can tip their favorite account because they adore their commentary, help an emerging comedy creator for their hilarious Tweets or help a small owner through a difficult time.

Users already drop links to their payment profiles in their bios and in their Tweets. However, Tips will make it easier by offering one fixed spot, right on the profile, where the user can link their third-party payment services such as Cash App, Patreon, Venmo and other platforms.

By just tapping on the Tips icon, a user can send or receive money or Bitcoin off-platform via the third-party payment services and platforms the user has added to their profile.

The social media platform currently supports payment services or platforms such as Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash and Venmo. It has now added two new services to the list - online fundraising platform GoFundMe and Brazilian mobile payments platform.PicPay.

The user just has to click on the Tips icon next to the Follow button on the profile page to initiate the tipping feature. The user will then see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled, which can be selected. The selected app will then open up for the user to send the tip.

Users also have the option to seamlessly tip with Bitcoin using Strike, a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin. Strike offers instant and free payments globally.

To receive Bitcoin tips, users should add their Bitcoin address on their profile while enabling Tips. Users will copy the address and paste it into a Bitcoin wallet of their choice to send a payment directly.

Strike is available to people in El Salvador and the U.S., excluding Hawaii and New York. User will have to sign up for a Strike account and add their Strike username to receive Bitcoin tips over the Lightning Network. The user can use any Bitcoin Lightning wallet to send tips to someone's Strike account.

Twitter noted that Tips in the form of money and Bitcoin are sent off Twitter via third-party payment services and Twitter will not receive any portion of these payments, but the third-party payment services may charge fees.

