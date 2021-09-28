European Stocks Close Sharply Lower As Growth Worries Resurface

European stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, weighed down by rising Treasury yields, surging oil prices, and worries about global economic recovery following data showing a slow pace of growth in China's industrial profits.

Political uncertainty in Germany after split verdict in the recent election weighed.

Traders also reacted to Goldman Sachs lowering China's growth forecast for 2021, saying the faces "yet another growth shock" in the form of constraints on energy consumption. Earlier, Nomura and Fitch had also lowered their forecasts for China's economic growth.

A sell-off in stocks on Wall Street amid a rise in bond yields weighed on European tech stocks, contributing significantly to the sharp decline in most of the in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 2.18%. Germany's DAX tumbled 2.09%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 2.17% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended lower by 0.5%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 1.76%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate losses.

Czech Republic and Iceland bucked the trend and closed on a positive note.

In the UK market, Aveva Group ended lower by about 5.8%. Sage Group, Taylor Wimpey and ICP lost 4 to 4.45%, while Ocado Group, Admiral Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Entain, Antofagasta, Persimmon, Coca-Cola HBC, Fresnillo, Barratt Developments and Ferguson lost 2.5 to 3.6%.

National Grid ended weak after it filed a three-year rate proposal for its upstate New York electric and natural gas distribution .

Smiths Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore, BP, Hargreaves Lansdown, Pearson, Unilever and British American Tobacco gained 1 to 3.5%.

In the French market, Capgemini lost more than 5%. Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics, Safran and Unibail Rodamco ended lower by 4 to 4.7%. Hermes International, Veolia, Airbus, BNP Paribas, LVMH, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe, Renault and ArcelorMittal also declined sharply.

Atos and Carrefour bucked the trend and gained 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Sanofi found some support after announcing positive interim results from a Phase 1/2 study of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In Germany, Sartorius plunged more than 8% and Infineon Technologies shed about 5.5%. Adidas, MTU Aero Engines and Airbus Group lost 3 to 4%. Vonovia, Linde, Siemens, SAP, Merck and RWE also declined sharply.

In economic releases, Germany's forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to +0.3 points from -1.1 in September, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The score was forecast to fall further to -1.5. GfK said the consumer climate has reached its highest level in almost a year and a half.

French consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 102 in September from 99 in August, survey results from the statistical office Insee revealed. The reading was forecast to rise to 100. The latest score was the highest since May.

