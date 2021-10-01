Luyuan Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles

Luyuan Inc. recalled about 6,800 units of Luyuan Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the United States for possible crash hazard and violation of federal ATV safety standard, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.

The CPSC said the ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age.

The ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children, CPSC added.

The recall involves Luyuan's Youth ATVs sold from August 2018 through August 2020 and intended for use by children ages 6 years and older. The ATVs were also marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months of age and on Walmart.com to children age 5 years. Some of these ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding

The model numbers include LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I. The ATVs may have a label on the front frame, stating: "This ATV is subject to LUYUAN INC's ACTION PLAN approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 7, 2009" or a label on the motor stating: "IMPORTED BY LUYUAN, INC."

Luyuan said it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries so far involving the recalled ATVs.

The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Luyuan for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

All the recalled ATVs were manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. by City of Industry, California -based Luyuan Inc. They were sold at Luyuan dealers across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, FamilyGoKarts.com, BigToysGreenCountry.com, Bigtoysusa.com and SaferWholesale.com from August 2018 through August 2020 for between $450 and $550.

The Luyuan dealers include Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, ATV Distributors, Four Seasons Power Sports, Mefast Wholesale, Toomey Tools, Steward Auto, A&S Auto, and Bounce it Off Motorsports, Go-bowen, Powersportsmax and Smokers Alley 2.

In another similar recall, Venom Motorsports recalled about 500 units of Youth Model ATVs on the same day. These include electric and gas ATVs. These were also manufactured in China and were sold online at VenomMotorsportsUSA.com from August 2020 through January 2021 for between $800 and $1,700.

