Labcorp Obtains EUA For At Home Collection Kit For Combined COVID-19 & Flu Detection

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) said that it received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a combined home collection kit that detects COVID-19 and influenza A/B simultaneously in individuals as young as 2 years of age.

The company noted that the kit will be available at no upfront cost to those who meet clinical guidelines, which may include experiencing symptoms, being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if asked to be tested by a health care provider.

Starting in early October, adults 18 and over, as well as parents and guardians of children 2-17 years of age, can request the combined collection kit online through Pixel by Labcorp, the company said in a statement.

In addition, company said physicians can order the collection kit for children as young as 2 years old directly from their electronic medical record system.

According to the company, the home collection kit is shipped via FedEx Priority Overnight and will include a prepaid return envelope. Test results are available on average between 1-2 days after Labcorp receives the completed collection kit. In most cases, results are available in one day after the kit is received. Results can be accessed conveniently through an individual's Pixel by Labcorp account, and results from physician ordered tests will be available online through the patient portal and the Labcorp Patient app.

The home collection kit uses the Roche cobas SARS-CoV-2 & influenza A/B Test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems. The PCR test simultaneously identifies and differentiates SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and B and enables labs to provide reliable, consolidated, and accurate answers by leveraging the high-volume cobas® 6800/8800 Systems.

Labcorp's combined home collection kit for COVID-19 and influenza A/B has not been FDA cleared or approved and has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and/or influenza B, not for any other viruses or pathogens.

