European Stocks Close Weak As Inflation Worries, Evergrande's Debt Woes Weigh

European stocks ended weak on Monday with investors largely staying cautious, fretting over risk to growth from rising inflation and China Evergrande's financial troubles.

Market participants closely watched beleaguered developer China Evergrande, whose shares were suspended in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement about a major transaction.

The focus was also on Eurozone finance ministers' meet in Luxembourg, with matters including the EU's recovery plans as well as progress on the much-delayed banking union project on the agenda.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.47%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.23%, Germany's DAX declined 0.79% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.61%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.06%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.

Czech Republic, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Russia moved higher, while Greece ended flat.

Shares of financial, automobile and luxury goods makers drifted lower amid concerns the regulatory clampdowns and a collapse at Evergrande might significantly hurt the already fragile Chinese and drag on global growth.

In the UK market, BT Group declined 4.7%. Morrison Supermarkets shed about 3.7% after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the supermarket chain in an auction at the weekend.

Compass Group declined 2.7%. Scottish Mortgage, ICP, Royal Mail, 3I Group, Flutter Entertainment and Rightmove lost 2 to 2.4%.

Sainsbury (J) climbed 3.4% on hopes that SoftBank's Fortress Investment could turn its attention to the company after losing out the bidding war for Morrisons.

Imperial Brands, BP, Informa, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesco, Vodafone Group and Glencore gained 1.2 to 2%.

AstraZeneca found some support after announcing that its cancer drug Enhertu has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer.

In the French market, STMicroElectronics, Airbus, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, CapGemini, Dassault Systemes, Safran, Faurecia, Bouygues, LVMH and Publicis Groupe lost 1 to 3%.

Technip rallied more than 6% after Technip Energies announced a joint development with Siemens Energy.

Carrefour gained about 1.8%, Veolia surged up 1.25% and Air France-KLM gained about 1.1%.

In Germany, Sartorius tumbled nearly 5%. Infineon Technologies, Adidas, Porsche Automobil, Volkswagen, HelloFresh, SAP, Siemens and Deutsche Bank lost 1 to 2.5%.

RWE, Munich RE, Brenntag and E.ON closed higher.

Spanish energy company Repsol gained on expectations that it will benefit from record high gas prices.

Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the third straight month in October, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor sentiment index dropped more-than-expected to 16.9 in October from 19.6 in September. The expected level was 18.6. The latest score was the lowest since April 2021.

Current assessment as well as expectations deteriorated in October. The current situation index fell to 26.3 from 30.8 in the previous month. Similarly, the expectations index came in at 8.0, down from 9.0 in the prior month.

Switzerland's retail sales increased in August, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 0.5% year-on-year in August.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 1.1% in August. In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.2% annually in August and gained 1.4% from a month ago.

Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, growing 0.9% year-on-year, same as seen in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Economists had expected a 1.1% rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.2% increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.2%.

The core CPI rose 0.5% yearly in September and grew 0.1% from the previous month.

