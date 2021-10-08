Sao Paulo FC Joins Blockchain Platform Socios.com To Launch Fan Token

Brazilian Serie A team Sao Paulo FC has joined the blockchain platform Socios.com to launch their Official Fan Token to create a more engaging fan experience for their fanbase. The fan token holders will have the chance to influence the club through a series of interactive polls across a variety of decisions every season.

Sao Paulo FC has inked a deal to this effect with Socios.com, which is powered by Malta-based esports voting platform ChiliZ. Socios.com will become a digital meeting place for Sao Paulo supporters across the world, allowing them to become part of a vibrant digital community.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain to provide the world's leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases.

Sao Paulo FC will become the fourth Brazilian team to launch a Fan Token on Socios.com after Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians and Flamengo.

Sao Paulo is one of the most successful clubs in Brazilian football history, being the first team to win six Brazilian championships and the only team to have won three consecutive titles. The club has also won twelve titles on the international stage.

The club plays its football at Brazil's largest private stadium, the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo and is nicknamed the 'Tricolor Paulista'.

The fan tokens will launch soon, with the token owners being provided with access to voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions on Socios.com.

The fan token will go on sale in a Fan Token Offering (FTO) on Socios.com and Chiliz.net, the world's first tokenized sports exchange. The fans can purchase the token directly through their mobile phone via the Socios.com fan engagement app.

The Fan Token will be tradeable against the Socios.com platform's native token, ChiliZ ($CHZ), with the fans needed to purchase ChiliZ tokens to exchange into Fan Tokens through a process known as a FTO.

Sao Paulo FC has become the 71st major sporting organisation to join Socios.com's elite global network to launch Fan Tokens. Some of the other teams on the platform include Spain's La Liga soccer clubs Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona as well as European league clubs, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Juventus and AS Roma as well as UK's West Ham United and Argentina's Club Atlético Independiente.

The Fan Token will help expand the teams' global fan engagement strategy and their global audience by bringing fans closer to the team. Meanwhile, Socios is expected to benefit from a wide range of marketing rights including in-stadium, TV and digital exposure.

