Taco Bell To Give Away Free Breakfast On Thursday

Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), has announced that it will be offering free breakfast to guests on Thursday, October 21, in an attempt to let people know that the chain will resume with its breakfast menu after it was discontinued due to Covid restrictions.



Almost 7000 outlets all over the United States will serve a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Thursday from 7 am to 11 am. The offer will be applicable to walk-in guests with one burrito per person till stocks last.



Taco Bell started with the breakfast menu back in 2014 and it has been a resounding success as the breakfast menu alone fetches 6% of the chain's total sales. Back in March 2020, Taco Bell introduced some new options to the menu before having to close down for the pandemic.



One item in this newcomers' list is the eggs-sausage-nacho cheese sauce burrito. Another one is made of eggs, potato, pico de gallo, cheese blend, and either bacon or sausage while the last option has eggs, cheese-blend, hash brown, and a choice between bacon and sausage.



Taco Bell went all-in with their promotion for the breakfast menu as they announced a bedtime story for adults named, "Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults."



The brand said, "Forget doomscrolling till bedtime, this story will have you wrapping yourself into a blanket burrito and visualizing bacon-y deliciousness to inspire a little shut-eye. After all, what adult couldn't use a little more rest so they can enjoy a Toasted Breakfast Burrito in the morning? One burrito, two burrito, three burrito, four, this tale will have fans dreaming of that breakfast they're gonna score."



The chain is also offering a telephonic wake-up service for Thursday where the user has to send a text message to 1-866-WAKEUP3 with Wake Up written in the body. The user will be woken up with a reminder that they can go to Taco Bell for a free burrito.



Not only this, Taco Bell chimed in with a sleepwear collection in its online retail platform, Taco Shop. The Breakfast Sleepwear Collection has "an ultra-plush hot sauce packet blanket perfect for snuggling, pajama sets, and eye masks."



The breakfast lineup includes a $1.29 Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, $2.19 Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and the $2.89 Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito.

