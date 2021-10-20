World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Concerns on inflation, growth, supply chain and other economic indicators kept earnings-driven enthusiasm at check, leaving most of the benchmark indexes close to the flatline. Asian stocks mostly finished higher. European stocks are muted. American stock futures are sticking to the previous day's levels. Dollar edged up. Oil slumped on news of Chinese intervention to curb coal prices and on data that showed larger crude stock piles in the U.S. Gold continued surge amidst dollar weakness. Bond yields eased in tandem with the retreating oil prices. Cryptocurrency euphoria was unabated even after listing of Bitcoin Futures ETF. Bitcoin is trading near $64,000, not far from the fresh 6-month high of $64,434.53 it hit in the last 24 hours.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 35,461.50, up 0.01%

S&P 500 at 4,520.60, up 0.02%

Germany's DAX at 15,532.80, up 0.11%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,223.20, up 0.08%

France's CAC 40 at 6,664.48, down 0.08%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,168.45, up 0.04%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,255.55, up 0.14%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,413.70, up 0.53%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,587.00, down 0.17%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,136.02, up 1.35%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $81.47, down 1.18%

Brent Oil Futures (December) at $84.14, down 1.10%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,779.70, up 0.52%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1635, up 0.02%

GBPUSD at 1.3763, down 0.24%

USDJPY at 114.43, up 0.07%

AUDUSD at 0.7490, up 0.24%

USDCAD at 1.2353, down 0.08%

Dollar Index at 93.83, up 0.10%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.638%, up 0.26%

Germany at -0.1205%, down 5.70%

France at 0.221%, down 3.07%

U.K. at 1.1405%, down 2.35%

Japan at 0.088%, down 5.38%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $63,935.24, up 2.78%

Ethereum at $3,858.06, up 1.69%

Binance Coin at $486.18, down 0.35%

Cardano at $2.13, up 0.08%

XRP at $1.11, up 1.47%

