Rob Zombie Shares First Look At 'The Munsters' Remake

Rob Zombie, the co-founder of heavy metal band White Zombie, recently shared some photos on Instagram, giving fans a first look at The Munsters remake he is working on.

"Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!" he captioned the post. "Direct from the set in good old Hungary. I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

In the remake, Jeff Daniel Philips portrays Herman Munster, while Sheri Moon Zombie takes on the role of Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck plays Grandpa Munster, also known as The Count.

Zombie has also shared insight into the costume design of the film, teasing sketches of what Lily and Herman Munster wear to bed.

Zombie wrote, "What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers."

In another post, Zombie shared a photo of the cast for Herman Munster's head, writing, "The clay is out and the sculpting has begun on a very prominent brow for THE MUNSTERS."

Zombie is directing the remake. The release date for the movie has not been announced as yet. According to CNN, the film will be released in theaters as well as on the Peacock streaming service.

(Photo: Travis Shinn)

