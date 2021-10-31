Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Announce 2022 'The Echoes Tour'

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced dates for the North American leg of their 2022 Echoes Tour.

The 26-date trek will kick of on January 18 at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, and wrap up on February 28 at The Orpheum in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much," Mason says in a statement. "We're happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets was formed in 2018 to perform the early music of Pink Floyd. The band includes Pink Floyd drummer and co-founder Nick Mason, Pink Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt, guitarists Gary Kemp and Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets the Echoes Tour Dates:

January 18th, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

January 19th - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1

January 21st - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre - Boch Center

January 22nd - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

January 24th - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

January 25th - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

January 26th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

January 28th - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

January 30th - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 1st - Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall

February 2nd - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

February 4th - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 6th - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

February 8th - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

February 9th - Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

February 10th - Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre

February 12th - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

February 15th - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 17th - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

February 18th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

February 21st - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

February 23rd - Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

February 24th - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

February 26th - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

February 27th - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

February 28th - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News