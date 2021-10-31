Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Announce 2022 'The Echoes Tour'

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced dates for the North American leg of their 2022 Echoes Tour.
The 26-date trek will kick of on January 18 at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, and wrap up on February 28 at The Orpheum in Vancouver, British Columbia.
"We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much," Mason says in a statement. "We're happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live."
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets was formed in 2018 to perform the early music of Pink Floyd. The band includes Pink Floyd drummer and co-founder Nick Mason, Pink Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt, guitarists Gary Kemp and Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets the Echoes Tour Dates:
January 18th, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
January 19th - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1
January 21st - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre - Boch Center
January 22nd - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
January 24th - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
January 25th - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
January 26th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
January 28th - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
January 30th - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
February 1st - Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall
February 2nd - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
February 4th - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
February 6th - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
February 8th - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
February 9th - Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
February 10th - Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre
February 12th - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
February 15th - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
February 17th - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
February 18th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
February 21st - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
February 23rd - Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
February 24th - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
February 26th - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
February 27th - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
February 28th - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
