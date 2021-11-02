Dallas Mavericks Inks 5-year Crypto-deal With Voyager Digital

National Basketball Association (NBA) team Dallas Mavericks or Mavs, has inked a five-year exclusive, integrated partnership with publicly-traded crypto trading platform Voyager Digital Ltd. to become the NBA team's first cryptocurrency brokerage and international partner.

Under this partnership, Voyager and the Dallas Mavericks will work to make cryptocurrency more accessible through educational and community programs, global activations, and fan engagement promotions.

The partnership also includes naming rights to the Mavs Gaming Hub, the official gaming and event venue for the Mavs NBA 2K League team.

The partnership also enables both parties to reach a wider, global audience to raise brand awareness and drive cryptocurrency adoption around the world.

In 2019, the NBA granted teams the ability to provide international sponsorship rights, outside the United States and Canada.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to educate people all over the world on ways to use crypto in their everyday lives. We want to help people learn alternate ways to grow their wealth to achieve true financial freedom and build intergenerational wealth through crypto," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager.

The Mavs have been among the early adopters of cryptocurrency. They have already been accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for game tickets and merchandise for more than two years through a partnership with bitcoin payment processor BitPay. It also became the first NBA team to accept cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) for tickets and merchandise in March.

In August 2019, Dallas Mavericks became the second NBA team after Sacramento Kings to accept cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) as an additional method of payment for match tickets and merchandise.

The Mavs uses BitPay to process all cryptocurrency purchases including tickets and merchandise with all top cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD and DOGE.

