The Bezos-Musk rivalry enters new heights as Amazon, (AMZN) is also trying to get into the fray of satellite broadbands services. Project Kuiper, Amazon's answer to Musk's Starink project, is taking motion in the background. According to sources, the company is planning to launch its first two satellites into orbit.

The bookstore-turned e-retail-turned tech mogul is partnering with a start-up named ABL Space System for the prototypes which are expected to take off in the fourth quarter of 2022, accordion to the company. The spacecraft will reach low-Earth Orbit at 590 km above the surface. The satellites are named KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2. The main target of the project is to create a mesh around the earth to provide fast and affordable internet around the world, even in the most remote locations. According got Amazon, they are going to partner with Verizon to deliver LTE and 5G connections in remote places.

After reaching their positions in the orbit the satellites will connect to you South America, Asia, Texas, and four customer terminal units. "We've invented lots of new to meet our cost and performance targets for Project Kuiper. All of the systems are testing well in simulated and lab settings, and we'll soon be ready to see how they perform in space," said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper, in a statement.

Last year, the tech giants have obtained permission Federal Communications Commission to launch its satellites for seven years. According to the filing, Blue Origin is planning to launch a grand total of 3,236 satellites for its constellation, and for that, the company has to launch at least half of it planned rocket heads in the next years. "There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment. We can't wait to get started," added Badyal.

Amazon claims that the rockets will not create any disruption whatsoever in space. According to the company, these satellites will reenter the earth's atmosphere once its service age is complete. Badyal added, "There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment. We can't wait to get started.".

"Kuiper's mission to bring high-speed, low-latency broadband service to underserved communities is highly motivating for our team here at ABL." said Harry O'Hanley, CEO of ABL. "Amazon will play a central role in the next generation of space infrastructure, and we're proud to have been selected as their launch partner for these critical early flights."

However, Amazon would not be the first company to move to space. Musks Starlink project is well underway and has already launched 1700 satellites into orbit. For its introductory offer, users will have to pay $499, and then the system will be just $99 per month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News