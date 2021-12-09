Foo Fighters Announce Relocated Minneapolis Stadium Show

Foo Fighters had to relocate their concert in Minneapolis after the University of Minnesota's football stadium "refused" the band's request for vaccine requirements.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band will now perform on August 3, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

General-admission floor tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

On November 30, just hours after announcing dates for their North American summer tour, Foo Fighters canceled one date in Minneapolis due to an issue with the venue over its Covid-19 vaccine requirements. The show was set to take place August 3 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Foo Fighters said, "Due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue."

"We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the of everyone working and attending the show," they added.

The tour is set to kick off on May 14 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and is set to wrap up with a two-night stand at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 18 and 20.

Foo Fighters' 2022 tour dates:

May 14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

May 20 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

May 24 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

July 17- Citi Field - New York, NY

July 19 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

July 22 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

July 24 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

July 27 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME

July 29 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

August 1 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN

August 3 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (Resheduled)

August 6 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

August 8 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT

August 10 - Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT

August 13 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

August 18 & 20 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo: Brantley Gutierrez)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News