GE Appliances Recalls Free-Standing And Slide-In Ranges

Louisville, Kentucky -based GE Appliances, owned by Chinese home appliances company Haier, is recalling to repair free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges due to tip-over risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves about 132,000 units of electric and gas ranges sold in the United States. In addition, about 12,960 units were sold in Canada.

The recalled products include 30-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges, with seven brand names, such as GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator.

Ranges with a serial number that starts with either "HS" or "LS" and ends with "P" are included in the recall.

The affected products were manufactured in Mexico and sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online from May 2021 through July 2021. The products were sold between $580 and $4,600, depending on the model.

According to the agency, the ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor. This could cause a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents related to the recalled product to date.

The recalled ranges can be used further, but the customers are asked not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range's anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary.

Consumers are asked to contact GE Appliances to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range's anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall.

In similar recalls, Team International Group of America Inc., dba Kalorik in June called back certain electric steakhouse grills citing risk for shock.

Cove Appliance Inc. in mid-June recalled about 42,000 units of built-in dishwashers citing fire risk.

