The Cure Announce 2022 U.K., European Tour

The Cure have announced a 44-date European arena tour, scheduled for the end of 2022. The trek includes five arena shows in the U.K.
The Twilight Sad will support the band on all dates, spread across 22 countries.
The Cure promised to play songs from their upcoming new album.
Robert Smith and the band have recorded 20 new songs, some of which will feature in the new album.
The English rock band confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who briefly left the band in August.
Tickets for all shows go on general sale on Friday.
Tour Dates:
Oct 06: Arena Riga, LAT
Oct 08: Hartwall Arena Helsinki, FIN
Oct 10: Avicii Arena Stockholm, SWE
Oct 12: Spektrum Oslo, NOR
Oct 13: Scandinavium Gothenburg, SWE
Oct 14: Royal Arena Copenhagen, DEN
Oct 16: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, GER
Oct 17: Quarterback Immobilien Arena Leipzig, GER
Oct 18: Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, GER
Oct 20: Tauron Arena Krakow, POL
Oct 21: Atlas Arena Lodz, POL
Oct 23: Marx Halle Vienna, AUS
Oct 24: O2 Arena Prague, CZE
Oct 26: Arena Budapest, HUN
Oct 27: Arena Zagreb, CRO
Oct 29: Olympiahalle Munich, GER
Oct 31: Unipol Arena Bologna, ITA
Nov 01: Mandela Forum Florence, ITA
Nov 03: Kioene Arena Padova, ITA
Nov 04: Forum Milan, ITA
Nov 06: Arena Geneva, SWI
Nov 07: Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, FRA
Nov 08: Sud De France Arena Montpellier, FRA
Nov 10: Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, SPA
Nov 11: Wizink Center Madrid, SPA
Nov 13: Zenith Toulouse, FRA
Nov 14: Arkea Arena Bordeaux, FRA
Nov 15: Zenith Nantes, FRA
Nov 17: Festhalle Frankfurt, GER
Nov 18: Zenith Strasbourg, FRA
Nov 19: St Jakobshalle Basel, SWI
Non 21: Hans-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttggart, GER
Nov 22: Lanxess Arena Cologne, GER
Nov 23: Sportpaleis Antwerp, BEL
Nov 25: Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, HOL
Nov 27: Stade Lievin, FRA
Nov 28: Accor Arena Paris, FRA
Dec 01: 3Arena Dublin, IRE
Dec 02: SSE Belfast, NI
Dec 04: OVO Hydro Glasgow, SCO
Dec 06: First Arena Direct Leeds, ENG
Dec 07: Utilita Arena Birmingham, ENG
Dec 08: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, WAL
Dec 11: SSE Arena London, ENG
(Photo: Bill Ebbesen)
Entertainment News