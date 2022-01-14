SOPHiA GENETICS - So Far, So Good…

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) have gained over 25% in the last seven trading days and trade around $15.

SOPHiA GENETICS is a Switzerland-based healthcare company pioneering data-driven medicine revolution.

Data-driven medicine is the practice of drawing insights from large data sets to improve diagnosis, treatment and drug development. Using data-driven medicine, healthcare professionals enhance their own expertise and intuition with data insights and shared knowledge from their peers to inform the best course of action for their patients or research.

SOPHiA GENETICS is the creator of SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and translating them into actionable insights to support clinical experts in their fight against cancers and inherited diseases.

The SOPHiA DDM platform finds its use in analyzing genomic data across oncology, rare diseases, infectious diseases, cardiology, neurology, metabolism and other disease areas.

The company also offers the Alamut suite of genomics mutation interpretation software that allows customers deeper and more informed genomic data interpretation.

More than 790 hospital, laboratory and biopharma customers globally are being served through the SOPHiA platform and related solutions, products and services.

The company has been able to grow its revenue over the years, thanks to increasing demand for its products and services.

Revenue, which was $25.4 million in full-year 2019, rose to $28.4 million in 2020.

For the nine months ended Sep.30, 2021, revenue was $29.5 million. SOPHiA Genetics expects full year revenue for 2021 to be greater than $40 million, representing growth of at least 41% over the prior year.

Last month, the company launched DEEP-Lung-IV, a clinical study that aims to predict immunotherapy treatment response at first evaluation at the individual patient level using data across multiple modalities including genomics, radiomics, clinical and biological data. The study also aims to validate an algorithm that will allow the prediction of outcomes at the individual patient such as progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

The study is designed to enroll 4,000 patients from roughly 30 sites across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Since study launch, 12 sites across 5 countries have signed up for participation in the study, according to the company.

Considering the continued strong momentum for its products and services, the company has forecast 2022 revenue to be in the range of $51.5 million to $54 million.

SOPHiA GENETICS made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021, offering its shares at a price of $18 each.

SOPH has thus far hit a low of $11.54 and a high of $19.80. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $15.60, up 11.43%.

