Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Postpone Start Of 'Young Guns' Tour

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have postponed the start of their co-headlining tour by a month due to the surge of Covid cases in the United States.

The "Young Guns" tour, which was originally scheduled to launch on January 18, has now been delayed to February 20.

"We take the and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously. Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the 'Young Guns' tour to Feb. 20, 2022, in Denver Colorado," the two bands said in a joint statement.

Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20 in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5.

The shows scheduled from February 20 through to March 5 will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, Maine, originally scheduled for January 28, is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase.

The bands have also announced a new set of U.S. and Canadian dates.

"The revised tour schedule has allowed us to add a few additional shows to the itinerary and those shows will be on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10AM local time," the statement added.

Revised tour dates:

Feb. 20 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Feb. 21 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb. 22 - Revolution - Boise, ID

Feb. 24 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 25 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Mar. 01 - House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

Mar. 02 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 04 - The Marquee, Tempe, AZ

Mar. 05 - Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA

Mar. 09 - House Of Blues, Dallas, TX

Mar. 10 - Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Mar. 12 - Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK

Mar. 13 - Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Mar. 15 - The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

Mar. 16 - House Of Blues, Chicago, IL

Mar. 18 - The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

Mar. 20 - Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

Mar. 23 - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

Mar. 24 - Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Mar. 26 - Big Night Live, Boston, MA

Mar. 27 - Toad's Place, New Haven, CT

Mar. 28 - Webster Hall, New York, NY

Mar. 30 - Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

Mar. 31 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 01 - Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

Apr. 03 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Apr. 05 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Apr. 06 - The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

Apr. 08 - Marathon Music Works, Nashville,TN

Apr. 09 - The Plant, Dothan, AL

Apr. 10 - Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

