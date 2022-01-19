Ghost, Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Double A-Side Vinyl Of Metallica Covers

Ghost and Volbeat have joined forces with Blackened Recordings to release a limited edition double-A-side seven-inch single featuring each band's contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album to celebrate the bands' co-headlining U.S. tour.
Ghost's cover of "Enter Sandman" appears on "Side G," while Volbeat's "Don't Tread On Me" is featured on "Side V."
The seven-inch, pressed on crystal clear vinyl, will be limited to just 3,000 units, with 115 copies available on a first-come, first-served basis (limit one per customer), at each tour stop.
According to reports, all proceeds from the release will be split evenly between The All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (Ghost) and Børne Cancer Fonden (Volbeat).
The bands' co-headlining tour begins on January 25 in Reno, Nevada, and ends on March 3 in Anaheim, California.
Tour Dates:
Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
