Ghost, Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Double A-Side Vinyl Of Metallica Covers

Ghost and Volbeat have joined forces with Blackened Recordings to release a limited edition double-A-side seven-inch single featuring each band's contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album to celebrate the bands' co-headlining U.S. tour.

Ghost's cover of "Enter Sandman" appears on "Side G," while Volbeat's "Don't Tread On Me" is featured on "Side V."

The seven-inch, pressed on crystal clear vinyl, will be limited to just 3,000 units, with 115 copies available on a first-come, first-served basis (limit one per customer), at each tour stop.

According to reports, all proceeds from the release will be split evenly between The All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (Ghost) and Børne Cancer Fonden (Volbeat).

The bands' co-headlining tour begins on January 25 in Reno, Nevada, and ends on March 3 in Anaheim, California.

Tour Dates:

Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Thu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

