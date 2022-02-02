CNN Boss Resigns After He Fails To Disclose Relationship With Another Executive

Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN, resigned on Wednesday as he failed to disclose a romantic involvement with another CNN executive, Allison Gollust. Gollust is also a former aide for the former New York Governor Chris Cuomo.



It is also being believed that Zucker's relationship with Gollust had a part to play in the revelation of Gov. Cuomo's conversation with his brother Andrew Cuomo about a sexual harassment scandal which ultimately led to Chris Cuomo's dismissal from his role. CNN was the first agency to break the insider information.



In a memo to the staff, Zucker said that Cuomo's network has interrogated him about this relationship in a recent probe where he wrongfully denied his relationship with Gollust. "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker said.



"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today" added th 56-year-old.



Zucker's tenure started at CNN back in 2013, coinciding with Gollust who also join at the same time as the communication director. Gollust will continue as an executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day," said Gollust on the matter.



CNN Parent company WarnerMedia CEO, Jason Kilar said to the employees, "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years." Kilar also said that in the absence of Zucker, the operations will be led by Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz.



AT&T, the owner of WarnerMedia and in turns, CNN, has said that Discovery Communications will merge with Warner media and CEO David Zaslav will run the combines entity. However, the merger is yet to be approved by the regulators, expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

