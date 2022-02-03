Halsey Announces 2022 'Love And Power' Tour

Halsey has announced plans to embark on a tour of North America this summer in support of her most recent and fourth album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"It's been far too long and I could not be more excited to see you all," Halsey tweeted. "The love and power tour is coming this summer."

The tour, dubbed "Love And Power," will kick off on May 17 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on July 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

Halsey will be supported by Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, The Marias, Abby Roberts and Wolf Alice on select dates.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 4.

All shows will be held at outdoor venues and will follow Live Nation's COVID-19 protocols, which requires all attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"Love And Power" Tour Dates:

May 17 - West Palm Beach, Fl - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 21 - Gulf Shores, Alabama - Hangout Fest

May 24 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

May 27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

May 29 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun 1 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Jun 3 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Jun 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jun 8 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jun 11 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Festival

Jun 16 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Jun 18 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jun 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Jun 24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Jun 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Jul 2 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 3 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 6 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 9 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

