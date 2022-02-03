Halsey Announces 2022 'Love And Power' Tour

Halsey has announced plans to embark on a tour of North America this summer in support of her most recent and fourth album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
"It's been far too long and I could not be more excited to see you all," Halsey tweeted. "The love and power tour is coming this summer."
The tour, dubbed "Love And Power," will kick off on May 17 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on July 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.
Halsey will be supported by Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, The Marias, Abby Roberts and Wolf Alice on select dates.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 4.
All shows will be held at outdoor venues and will follow Live Nation's COVID-19 protocols, which requires all attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test.
"Love And Power" Tour Dates:
May 17 - West Palm Beach, Fl - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 21 - Gulf Shores, Alabama - Hangout Fest
May 24 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
May 27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
May 29 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jun 1 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
Jun 3 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Jun 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Jun 8 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jun 11 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Festival
Jun 16 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Jun 18 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jun 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Jun 24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jun 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jun 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Jun 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Jul 2 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 3 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 6 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 9 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
(Photo: Lucas Garrido)
