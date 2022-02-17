Reba McEntire Announces 'My Chains Are Gone' CD & DVD Pairing

Reba McEntire has announced that a special CD & DVD pairing, My Chains Are Gone, will be released on March 25.

The forthcoming releases feature Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time.

The DVD offers fans a long requested recording of Reba's 2017 first-ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, now being released with Gaither Music Group.

Featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and The Isaacs, the special combines footage from that historic night along with newly captured 2021 performances recorded at Clementine in Nashville.

Hosted by Gospel music legend Bill Gaither, this DVD finds Reba lending her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and newly-written songs of hope.

In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on March 25 at 8 pm ET, with an encore on April 4 at 2am ET.

On that same day, Reba will also be releasing a companion 12-track audio CD which features some of her favorite hymns as well as special guest feature performances by Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood and The Isaacs.

My Chains Are Gone on CD is available to pre-order at https://strm.to/MyChainsAreGonePR

Fans can also tune in for a special talkshoplive, the groundbreaking livestream commerce platform, with Reba on March 1 at 5 PM CT, where she will share stories behind this album as well as a special sneak peek at one of the performances from the DVD.

DVD Track Listing:

1. Jesus Loves Me

2. I Got The Lord On My Side

3. Back To God

4. I'll Fly Away

5. Softly And Tenderly (featuring Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)

6. God And My Girlfriends

7. Just Like Them Horses

8. The Greatest Man I Never Knew

9. How Great Thou Art

10. Because He Lives

11. In The Garden/Wonderful Peace (featuring The Isaacs)

12. It Is Well With My Soul (featuring The Isaacs)

13. The Lord's Prayer

14. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

CD Track Listing:

1. Jesus Loves Me

2. Oh, How I Love Jesus

3. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder

4. Amazing Grace / My Chains Are Gone

5. I'll Fly Away

6. Because He Lives

7. In The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Featuring The Isaacs)

8. How Great Thou Art

9. Softly & Tenderly (Featuring Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood)

10. I'd Rather Have Jesus

11. The Lord's Prayer

12. Back To God (Acoustic Version) (Featuring Lauren Daigle)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News