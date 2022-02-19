Train Announce New Album 'AM Gold,' Tour With Jewel, Blues Traveler

Train have announced a new album and tour for 2022. AM Gold, the diamond-selling band's 11th studio album and first in five years, will be released on May 20 via Columbia Records.

As a teaser for the forthcoming studio album, Train shared the title track and an accompanying lyric video.

"Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it's difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well," Train frontman Pat Monahan said. "Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are."

"It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go," he added.

Train has also planned an extensive summer tour featuring Jewel and Blues Traveler as special guests.

Tickets for the tour, titled "Save Me San Francisco Wine Co Presents: Train - AM Gold Tour," will go on sale on February 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tour Dates:

Jun 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Jun 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun 11 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 12 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun 14 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Jun 15 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Jun 17 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jun 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jun 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Jun 21 - Nashville, TN @ Venue TBC

Jun 24 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jun 25 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

Jun 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Jun 30 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jul 2 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Jul 7 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jul 8 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul 9 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jul 10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jul 12 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Jul 15 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Jul 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

Jul 17 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

Jul 19 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 20 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 21 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Jul 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Jul 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jul 26 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 29 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Jul 30 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Jul 31 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 2 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 3 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 6 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News