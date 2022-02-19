Train Announce New Album 'AM Gold,' Tour With Jewel, Blues Traveler

Train have announced a new album and tour for 2022. AM Gold, the diamond-selling band's 11th studio album and first in five years, will be released on May 20 via Columbia Records.
As a teaser for the forthcoming studio album, Train shared the title track and an accompanying lyric video.
"Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it's difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well," Train frontman Pat Monahan said. "Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are."
"It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go," he added.
Train has also planned an extensive summer tour featuring Jewel and Blues Traveler as special guests.
Tickets for the tour, titled "Save Me San Francisco Wine Co Presents: Train - AM Gold Tour," will go on sale on February 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tour Dates:
Jun 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Jun 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jun 11 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jun 12 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Jun 14 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Jun 15 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Jun 17 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Jun 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Jun 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Jun 21 - Nashville, TN @ Venue TBC
Jun 24 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Jun 25 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
Jun 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Jun 30 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Jul 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jul 2 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Jul 7 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jul 8 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul 9 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jul 10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Jul 12 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Jul 15 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Jul 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
Jul 17 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
Jul 19 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 20 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Jul 21 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Jul 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Jul 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jul 26 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 29 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Jul 30 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Jul 31 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 2 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 3 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 6 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
