Chris Stapleton Adds 2022 Dates To 'All-American Road Show' Tour

Chris Stapleton has added a set of new dates to his "All-American Road Show" Tour this year.

The newly added stops include Los Angeles' The Forum, Detroit's Comerica Park, Washington DC's Merriweather Post Pavilion, Long Island's Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, New Orleans' Smoothie King Center and Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, among many others.

Elle King, Morgan Wade, Yola, and Madeline Edwards will take the stage for opening performances for Stapleton across various shows.

The new performances add to yet another monumental year for the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician. He is nominated for three more awards at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Stapleton's current single, "You Should Probably Leave," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts last week.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced shows go on-sale on February 25 at 10 am local time. Stapleton's fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale starting on February 22 at 10 am local time through February 24 at 10 pm local time. Full details can be found at StapletonFanClub.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning February 22 at 10 am local time until February 24 at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

New Tour Dates:

June 9th - San Diego, CA

June 10th - Los Angeles, CA

July 7th - Cleveland, OH

July 8th - Detroit, MI

July 9th - Charleston, WV

July 21st - Mt Pleasant, MI

July 22nd - Noblesville, IN

July 28th - Huntsville, AL

July 29th - Rogers, AR

August 17th - Canandaigua, NY

August 19th - Cincinnati, OH

August 20th - Columbia, MD

August 25th - Jones Beach, NY

August 26th - Saratoga, NY

August 27th - Hershey, PA

October 6th - Grand Forks, ND

October 7th - Saint Paul, MN

October 8th - Milwaukee, WI

October 13th - Jacksonville, FL

October 14th - Tampa, FL

October 15th - Hollywood, FL

October 20th - Little Rock, AR

October 21st - Bossier City, LA

October 22nd - New Orleans, LA

October 27th - Fort Worth, TX

