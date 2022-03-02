World Market Trends At 5 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

While markets continued to be preoccupied with developments from the war-zone, lingering anxiety on the Fed's likely stance, given the changed geopolitical scenario, is also keeping investors anxious. Asian stocks finished mostly in the red. European stocks recovered after initial losses. American stock futures are in positive zone. The Dollar Index touched a 52-week high as unabated conflict in Ukraine triggered demand for the world's reserve currency. Bond yields surged ahead of the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Crude prices increased after the International Energy Agency warned of a threat to global energy security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gold declined after an initial surge. Cryptocurrencies continued to firm up.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,489.90, up 0.59%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,330.10, up 0.55%

Germany's DAX at 13,932.82, up 0.20%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,376.40, up 0.63%

France's CAC 40 at 6,415.39, up 0.30%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,787.05, up 0.56%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,393.03, down 1.68%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7116.70, up 0.28%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,484.19, down 0.13%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,343.92, down 1.84%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1100, down 0.23%

GBPUSD at 1.3318 down 0.02%

USDJPY at 115.25, up 0.32%

AUDUSD at 0.7259, up 0.16%

USDCAD at 1.2716, down 0.19%

Dollar Index at 97.58, up 0.17%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.746%, up 2.06%

Germany at -0.0435%, up 36.96%

France at 0.416%, up 10.34%

U.K. at 1.1965%, up 7.89%

Japan at 0.137%, down 1.44%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (April) at $107.50, up 3.96%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $109.24, up 4.07%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,927.30, down 0.85%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $44,199.21, up 2.14%

Ethereum at $3,011.48, up 3.98%

BNB at $413.77, up 1.67%

XRP at $0.7752, up 1.04%

Terra at $93.76, up 0.16%

