Primary Wave Urges Prince Estate To 'Do The Right Thing' In Morris Day Dispute

Primary Wave, the music industry group that owns a 50 percent stake in Prince's estate, has come forward in support of Morris Day after the estate barred him from using The Time band name.

Last week, Day complained on social media that Prince's estate was "taking my name away from me." The move was spurred by Comerica, a bank that has been serving as the court-appointed administrator of Prince's assets during a years-long legal battle.

However, Primary Wave has come forward in support of Day. The group released a statement saying that it "does not currently have any say in the affairs of the estate" but opposed Comerica's strategy with Day.

"We have reached out to Comerica to let them know that we do not agree with their decision and believe they should do the right thing here, which is to let Morris Day continue to use the name," Primary Wave said. "Morris Day has Primary Wave's full support."

Meanwhile, L. Londell McMillan, an attorney and advisor who represents the group of heirs that will control the other 50 percent of the estate, voiced a similar sentiment on Twitter.

"COMERICA AND THEIR ADVISORS CURRENTLY RUN THE PRINCE ESTATE," McMillan tweeted. "I THINK THIS IS HORRIBLE. I SUPPORT MORRIS DAY [100 percent.] WE CANNOT WAIT TO TAKE OVER THE ESTATE FROM THOSE IN CHARGE. HOPEFULLY SOON."

Last week, Day, the lead singer for the Prince-affiliated funk band, claimed in a social media post that the Prince estate had told him he could no longer use the name Morris Day and The Time.

"I've given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with," Day wrote. "A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat and tears into bringing value to that name."

"Now that Prince is no longer with us, suddenly, the people who control his multi million dollar estate want to rewrite history by taking my name away from me, thus impacting how I feed my family," he continued. "So as of now, per the Prince Estate, I can no longer use Morris Day & The Time in any capacity."

