Fresh Cut Fruit And Vegetable Products, Ready To Eat Dips Recalled

Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. is recalling all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips processed at the company's Depew, New York production facilities citing possible risk from Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves products under Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops brands. The recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states.

The affected fresh cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper evident seal and identified with a "Best if Used By" date between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022. Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The recall was initiated after results from the environmental program found that surfaces where products are packaged into containers contain Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the agency, listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.

Retailers and consumers are asked to check whether any affected products remain with them and to discard immediately.

In similar recalls, Colton, California-based Boyd Specialties, LLC in early March called back around 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In early February, Los Angeles, California-based Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. called back all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages and 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms for the same concerns.

