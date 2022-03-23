The Dead Daisies Announce Summer 2022 European Tour

Australian-American rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced a summer 2022 European Tour.

The trek will includes shows in arenas and amphitheaters with Judas Priest, Foreigner and Whitesnake along with festivals such as Graspop Belgium, Hellfest France, God Save The Kouign France, Master Of Rock Czech Republic and Time To Rock Sweden, along with a series of headline shows across Europe.

The band is returning to Europe after a gap of four years. So much has happened in the last 4 years, including a new line-up, an album and another one coming up.

"We can't wait to hit the stage kicking off on June 3rd in Germany to catch up with all our European friends," The Dead Daisies said while announcing the tour.

This will be The Dead Daisies' first dates with bassist and lead singer Glenn Hughes. Also, drummer Brian Tichy has re-joined the band.

Tickets for the tor can be booked at https://thedeaddaisies.com/summer-tour-page/

Tour Dates:

June 03 - Stadtpark Freilichtbühne Hamburg, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 04 - Spardawelt Freilichtbühne Killesberg Stuttgart, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 05 - Buderus Arena Wetzlar, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 08 - Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 10 - Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel Halle (Saale), Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 11 - To Be Confirmed

Jun. 13 - Matrix Bochum, Germany

Jun. 14 - Hirsch Nuremberg, Germany

Jun. 16 - Schlossgarten / Schloss Bruchsal, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 18 - Hellfest Clisson, France

Jun. 19 - Graspop Festival Dessel, Belgium

Jun. 22 - Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jun. 23 - Garage Saarbrucken, Germany

Jun. 25 - God Save The Kouign Fest Penmarch, France

Jun. 27 - Zenith Munich, Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jun. 29 - Conrad Sohm Dornbirn, Austria

Jun. 30 - Komma Woergl, Austria

Jul. 02 - Fabrique Milan, Italy

Jul. 03 - Castello Di San Giusto Trieste, Italy

Jul. 06 - SRC Tasmajdan Belgrade, Serbia (with WHITESNAKE)

Jul. 08 - Masters Of Rock Vizovice, Czech Republic

Jul. 09 - Hype Park Krakow, Poland

Jul. 11 - Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary, (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 12 - Dvorana Stozice Ljubljana, Slovenia (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 15 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall Athens, Greece (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 17 - Midalidare Rock Mogilovo, Bulgaria (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 18 - Arenele Romane Bucharest, Romania (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 19 - Skenderija Sarajevo, Bosnia (with WHITESNAKE)

Jul. 26 - Theatre Antique Vienne, France (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 27 - Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland

Jul. 28 - Substage Karlsruhe, Germany

Jul. 30 - Freilichtbuhne Peißnitzinsel Halle (Saale), Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 31 - Rudolf Weber Arena Oberhausen, Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Aug. 02 - Brose Arena (Bab Bamberg Arena MBH) Bamberg, Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Aug. 05 - Time To Rock Festival Knislinge, Sweden

