Disney Brand Hand Sanitizers Recalled

Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. has recalled two lots of Disney-brand hand sanitizers due to the presence of benzene, a human carcinogen, and methanol, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% has been recalled due to the presence of benzene, while Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% has been called back due to the presence of methanol.

Mandalorian was available in green and blue formulations and Mickey Mouse in blue formulation. They were packaged in 2.11fl. oz/60 mL bottles.

The recall involves Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer with lot code 20D21, expiry date of 6/30/2022 and NDC code of 74530-013-02; and Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer with lot code 20E21, expiry date of 9/30/2022 and NDC code of 74530-012-02.

The affected lots were produced during the months of April and May, 2020 by a third-party manufacturer. Best Brands imported these two lots.

The products, which were distributed across the United States through three retail outlets, has been removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons, and was not further distributed.

The recall was initiated after testing by FDA found the presence of benzene in The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer product.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Substantial exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

The agency noted that young children who accidently ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

However, Best Brands has not received any reports of adverse events related to these recalled lots to date.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled products and to appropriately discard it.

In similar recalls, Unilever U.S., affiliated to consumer goods giant Unilever, last week called back two Suave Aerosol Antiperspirants due to presence of slightly elevated levels of benzene.

