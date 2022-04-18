Oil Slips, Dollar Surges, Cryptos Fall - Market Trends At This Hour

American stock futures indicate mild losses on opening, ahead of the earnings season for the first quarter. Asian stocks finished lower. European are closed on account of public holiday. The Dollar Index spiked to a fresh 52-week high of 100.76. Euro traded lower amidst the ECB's status quo on interest rates. Bond yields surged in the U.S. as investors priced in expectations of a rapid interest rate lift-off by the Fed. Yields however dropped in Europe as the ECB did not move to hike rates, citing the war and its aftermath. Crude prices moved lower as demand concerns triggered by the Chinese lockdowns eclipsed supply concerns driven by the war in eastern Europe. Gold rallied close to a percent as the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine spurred safe-haven buying. Cryptocurrencies plunged again.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,352.90, down 0.29%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,370.10 down 0.51%

Germany's DAX at 14,163.85, up 0.62% (April,14)

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,616.38, up 0.47% (April,14)

France's CAC 40 at 6,589.35, up 0.72% (April,14)

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,848.68, up 0.54% (April,14)

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,799.71, down 1.08%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,523.40, up 0.59% (April,14)

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,195.52, down 0.49%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,518.08, up 0.67% (April,14)

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0792, down 0.13%

GBPUSD at 1.3013 down 0.35%

USDJPY at 126.62, up 0.21%

AUDUSD at 0.7366, down 0.43%

USDCAD at 1.2641, up 0.24%

Dollar Index at 100.68, up 0.35%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.866%, up 2.07%

Germany at 0.8395%, down 0.06%

France at 1.331%, down 1.00%

U.K. at 1.8900%, down 0.00%

Japan at 0.239%, down 1.04%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $105.72, down 0.62%

Brent Oil Futures (June) at $110.98, down 0.64%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,994.70, up 1.00%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,870.89, down 3.97%

Ethereum at $2,898.05, down 4.85%

BNB at $399.12, down 3.77%

XRP at $0.7351, down 6.13%

Solana at $95.51, down 6.59%

