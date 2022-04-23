Anthrax, Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Anthrax and Black Label Society have announced a co-headlining tour of North America.

The 24-date trek will kick off on July 26 at the Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, and will conclude on August 28 at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hatebreed, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Perseverance album, will special guest.

General tickets will be on sale on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988," said Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian of his longtime friendship with Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde.

"We've had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it's always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands," Ian continued. "Oh, and did I mention we've got f---ing Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it's going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can't wait to see you all on the road."

Wylde added, "Anthrax is one of The bestest/legendary metal/thrash band of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie and Joey for over 3O years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are The bestest hardcore/extreme metal band and bestest friends with Anthrax and Black Label Society. The Anthrax and Black Label Society and Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the BESTEST TOURS EVER!!"

Tour Dates:

Jul. 26 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Jul. 28 - Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

Jul. 29 - The Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

Jul. 30 - Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Aug. 01 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Aug. 02 - Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO

Aug. 04 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN

Aug. 05 - Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, WI

Aug. 06 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 08 - Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX**

Aug. 09 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Aug. 11 - The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Aug. 12 - House of Blues, Orlando, FL

Aug. 13 - The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

Aug. 15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 16 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Aug. 18 - The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Aug. 19 - Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY

Aug. 20 - The Fillmore, Detroit, MI**

Aug. 22 - StageAE Outside, Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 23 - History, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco, Trois Riviere/Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 26 - Coney Island Amphitheater, Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 28 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News