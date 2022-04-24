YES Postpone European Tour Due To Pandemic-Related Logistical Issues

YES have announced that the European tour dates for 2022, in support of their Relayer album, have been postponed to next year due to logistical problems caused by the on-going pandemic.

The prog-rock legends said they have made the decision to reschedule all mainland European dates to 2023 for the safety of band members, crew and audiences.

A date in the Rockhal in Luxembourg has been added to the 2023 dossier.

Tickets for all rescheduled shows remain valid for the new dates.

"We're really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special," said YES keyboardist Geoff Downes.

The tour line-up features Downes, Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Jay Schellen (additional drums and percussion).

As previously announced, the show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall. The show will include favorite classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue together with Relayer, their seventh studio album.

The 2022 UK & Ireland dates remain the same.

Rescheduled tour dates:

May 7: POR Lisbon Campo Pequeno

May 8: SPA Madrid La Riviera

May 9: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz

May 11: ITA Padova Gran Teatro Geox

May 12: ITA Milan Teatro Dal Verme

May 13: ITA Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione

May 15: AUS Vienna Arena

May 16: SWI Zurich Hall

May 18: CZE Prague Forum Karlin

May 19: GER Halle (Saale), Steintor-Variete

May 21: GER Berlin Admiralspalast

May 22: POL Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki,

May 23: POL Warsaw Klub Stodola

May 25: EST Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall

May 26: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

May 28: SWE Stockholm Cirkus

May 29: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

May 30: DEN Aarhus Train

Jun 1: DEN Helsingor Kulturvaerftet

Jun 2: GER Moenchengladbach Red Box

Jun 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

Jun 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel

Jun 6: BEL Leuven Het Depot

Jun 7: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

