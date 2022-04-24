YES Postpone European Tour Due To Pandemic-Related Logistical Issues

YES have announced that the European tour dates for 2022, in support of their Relayer album, have been postponed to next year due to logistical problems caused by the on-going pandemic.
The prog-rock legends said they have made the decision to reschedule all mainland European dates to 2023 for the safety of band members, crew and audiences.
A date in the Rockhal in Luxembourg has been added to the 2023 dossier.
Tickets for all rescheduled shows remain valid for the new dates.
"We're really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special," said YES keyboardist Geoff Downes.
The tour line-up features Downes, Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Jay Schellen (additional drums and percussion).
As previously announced, the show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall. The show will include favorite classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue together with Relayer, their seventh studio album.
The 2022 UK & Ireland dates remain the same.
Rescheduled tour dates:
May 7: POR Lisbon Campo Pequeno
May 8: SPA Madrid La Riviera
May 9: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz
May 11: ITA Padova Gran Teatro Geox
May 12: ITA Milan Teatro Dal Verme
May 13: ITA Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione
May 15: AUS Vienna Arena
May 16: SWI Zurich Hall
May 18: CZE Prague Forum Karlin
May 19: GER Halle (Saale), Steintor-Variete
May 21: GER Berlin Admiralspalast
May 22: POL Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki,
May 23: POL Warsaw Klub Stodola
May 25: EST Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall
May 26: FIN Helsinki House of Culture
May 28: SWE Stockholm Cirkus
May 29: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
May 30: DEN Aarhus Train
Jun 1: DEN Helsingor Kulturvaerftet
Jun 2: GER Moenchengladbach Red Box
Jun 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg
Jun 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel
Jun 6: BEL Leuven Het Depot
Jun 7: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News