Number Of People Receiving Covid Vaccine Booster Doses In US Crosses 100 Mln

The number of people who have received a booster dose of anti- vaccine that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus crossed the 100 million mark on Sunday in the United States.

45.6 percent of the eligible population, or 100,065,793 people, have received the third dose, as per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When compared to the preliminary and secondary doses, the booster doses are being administered in a faster pace in the country, statistics show.

219,338,297 Americans, or 66.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90 percent of people above 65.

22.5 percent of the eligible U.S. population have not yet taken a single dose, the CDC says.

Indicating signals of yet another Covid wave sweeping across the United States, the coronavirus infection rate in the country has increased by more than 50 percent in the last fortnight.

The current weekly average of positive cases has risen to 46,925, according to the latest New York Times tally.

With 12,984 cases reported on Sunday, the total number of people that have been infected with the virus in the country has risen to 80,984,943, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

In contrast, the death rate due to the disease remains low and stable.

There has been a 36 percent decline in Covid casualties in the last two weeks.

With just 23 additional deaths over the weekend, total Covid casualties in the U.S. reached 991,254.

After a steady fall in the recent few months, Covid hospitalizations are slowly returning in the reverse direction.

15,115 patients are currently remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease, which is 4 percent more than the number of patients admitted in hospitals two weeks ago. 1,914 Covid patients are admitted in intensive care units.

80,465,351 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.

972 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,218,338.

