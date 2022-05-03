Generac Recalls 55K Electric Start Pressure Washers

Generac Power Systems is recalling about 54,750 units of Generac and DR Power electric start pressure washers for potential risk of carbon monoxide poisoning hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. These include 1,750 units sold in Canada.

The company said the electronic start/stop button on the pressure washer can malfunction and self-start to pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if the unit is in a confined space.

The company has received nine reports of the pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply. However, no injuries or property damage have been reported involving the recalled products.



The recall involves Generac pressure washers with model numbers G0071320, G0071321, G0071430 and G0071431 as well as DR Power pressure washers with model numbers DPW3100DEN, DPW3101DEN and DPW3102DEN. The pressure washers have an electric start/stop button for the unit's gasoline-powered engines, as well as a rechargeable battery used to power the button.

The recalled pressure washers were manufactured in the U.S. by Waukesha, Wisconsin-based Generac Power Systems, Inc.

The pressure washers were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores across the U.S. and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, eBay, Essendant, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe's Stores, Menard's, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., Tractor Supply, True Value and Walmart from February 2018 through February 2022 for between $450 and $650.

The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers, unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, Customers should contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge.

The company noted that the pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit.

