Markets Weigh Fresh Sanctions On Russia; Brace For Central Bank Review

Global remain cautious in an anxious wait for the monetary policy action, as well as the accompanying commentary, due on Wednesday from the Fed and on Thursday from the Bank of England. Market sentiment was also impacted by the proposed fresh sanctions on Russia that includes Russian oil. Asian markets closed in the red, and European markets are trading deep in the red. Wall Street futures have edged up above the flatline.

The Dollar Index remained hesitant near the flatline. Crude prices surged amidst reports of fresh sanctions proposed on Russian oil. Bond yields too spiked, ahead of interest rate decisions by the Fed and the Bank of England. The hardening of bond yields exerted pressure on the yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in the green zone.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,185.70, up 0.17%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,183.80 up 0.20%

Germany's DAX at 13,981.09, down 0.42%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,524.32, down 0.49%

France's CAC 40 at 6,441.62, down 0.53%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,741.55, down 0.52%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,818.53, down 0.11% (May, 2)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,304.70, down 0.16%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,047.06, up 2.41% (April,29)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,869.52, down 1.10%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0523, up 0.03%

GBPUSD at 1.2512 up 0.11%

USDJPY at 130.07, down 0.02%

AUDUSD at 0.7116, up 0.31%

USDCAD at 1.2815, down 0.20%

Dollar Index at 103.44, down 0.03%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.968%, up 0.32%

Germany at 0.9835%, up 3.31%

France at 1.495%, up 1.67%

U.K. at 1.9870%, up 1.53%

Japan at 0.224%, down 0.44% (May 2)

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $105.72, up 3.23%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $108.16, up 3.04%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,867.49, down 0.17%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,930.29, up 1.03%

Ethereum at $2,840.83, down 0.12%

BNB at $390.55, up 0.23%

XRP at $0.6176, up 0.09%

Terra at $86.47, up 1.79%

