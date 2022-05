Kane Brown Announces International Tour Dates

Kane Brown has announced that he will launch a massive world tour on September 17 in Melbourne, Australia.

Restless Road, Jessie James Decker, Blanco Brown and Chris Lane will join Brown as special guests on select dates for the "Drunk or Dreaming Tour."

Brown will cover 23 cities spread across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

The tour will wrap up in Swedish capital Stockholm on January 31, 2023.

This will be the first time that Brown is touring Australia and New Zealand for music.

Potential ticket buyers can register to take part in the pre-sale via Kane Brown's official website kanebrownmusic.com. The pre-sale begins on May 10 at 12 pm local time in Canada and the U.K. and on May 10 at 12 pm local time in Australia and New Zealand.

Tour Dates:

Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena

Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion

Friday, Sep. 23, 2022 - Ipswich, UK - CMC Rocks QLD Festival

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

(Photo: Matthew Berinato)

