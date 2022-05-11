Whitesnake Releasing Remixed And Remastered Greatest Hits Collection

Whitesnake have released a revised, remixed and remastered collection of some of their biggest hits on digital and streaming services.

The new version of Whitesnake's Greatest Hits, spotlights updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."

A CD ($14.98) and 180-gram black vinyl double-LP ($34.98) will be out on June 17, and a CD/Blu-ray set ($24.98) on July 17. Fans can pre-order the collection at https://store.rhino.com/artist/whitesnake.html

Whitesnake founder and lead singer David Coverdale had 16 tracks remixed and remastered for this collection.

He explains, "We've definitely expanded on the original Greatest Hits, took them all out of the sonic time capsule of the '80s and '90s, and brought them up to date, sound-wise ... as always, we have the original albums for those who consider them holy relics."

Keyboardist Derek Sherinian adds Hammond organ to more than half the songs on the collection. His scorching contributions can be heard on the #1 smash "Here I Go Again," "Fool For Your Loving," "You're Gonna Break My Heart Again," and more.

New performances by former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg can also be heard on "The Deeper The Love" and "Judgement Day" from the 1989 album, Slip of the Tongue.

Along with those new additions, Coverdale also went back to the vault to unearth vintage performances by guitarist John Sykes that didn't appear on the original recordings, including a solo on "Slide It In" and rhythm guitar on "Give Me All Your Love."

Whitesnake's Greatest Hits focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: Slide It In, Whitesnake and Slip of the Tongue.

On Tuesday, Whitesnake embarked upon a farewell tour with special guest, Europe, in Dublin. The first leg of "Whitesnake: The Farewell Tour" will end in Milan on June 28.

"Greatest Hits" CD/Blu-ray track listing:

01. Still Of The Night

02. Here I Go Again

03. Is This Love

04. Give Me All Your Love

05. Love Ain't No Stranger

06. Slide It In

07. Slow An' Easy

08. Guilty Of Love

09. Fool For Your Loving

10. Judgment Day

11. The Deeper The Love

12. Now You're Gone

13. You're Gonna Break My Heart Again

14. Sweet Lady Luck

15. Crying In The Rain

16. Forevermore

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News