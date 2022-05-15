'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Soundtrack To Feature Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent & More

The original motion picture soundtrack for Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, set to arrive on 1 July 2022 via Decca Records, will feature Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent and several other acts.

The movie, set in the 1970s, tells the story of how the world's greatest supervillain Gru (played by Steve Carell) first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled.

H.E.R., Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, Thundercat, Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blodd and Brockhampton are among the other artists to be featured on the soundtrack.

Produced by Grammy Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff, the soundtrack features brand-new versions of some of the biggest hits of the 1970s from some of the hottest talent in the music industry today.

Antonoff revealed on social media that the tunes will reflect the decade hinted at in the video. "my favorite 70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original i wrote with sam dew, patrik berger and kevin parker performed by diana ross and tame impala, called 'turn up the sunshine.'" he shared on Instagram, along with the 19-song tracklist. "recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre ….. stories one day :)"

Concluded Antonoff, "i'm very happy about this and have to get back to work now."

The Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released digitally, on 3-panel CD digipack, standard black double LP, yellow & blue splattered double LP, yellow cassette and a limited-edition picture disc.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

01 Diana Ross: "Turn Up The Sunshine" [ft. Tame Impala]

02 Brittany Howard: "Shining Star" [ft. Verdine White] (Earth, Wind & Fire)

03 St. Vincent: "Funkytown" (Lipps Inc.)

04 Brockhampton: "Hollywood Swinging" (Kool & the Gang)

05 Kali Uchis: "Desafinado" (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto)

06 Caroline Polachek: "Bang Bang" (Nancy Sinatra)

07 Thundercat: "Fly Like an Eagle" (Steve Miller Band)

08 Phoebe Bridgers: "Goodbye to Love" (The Carpenters)

09 Bleachers: "Instant Karma!" (John Lennon)

10 Weyes Blood: "You're No Good" (Linda Ronstadt)

11 Gary Clark Jr.: "Vehicle" (The Ides of March)

12 H.E.R.: "Dance to the Music" (Sly and the Family Stone)

13 Tierra Whack: "Black Magic Woman" (Santana)

14 Verdine White: "Cool"

15 Jackson Wang: "Born to Be Alive" (Patrick Hernandez)

16 The Minions: "Cecilia" (Simon & Garfunkel)

17 G.E.M.: "Bang Bang" (Nancy Sinatra)

18 RZA: "Kung Fu Suite"

19 Heitor Pereira: "Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite"

